Salaries of teachers in Azerbaijan to be raised

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed a decree on increasing the salaries of teachers who have passed the diagnostic assessment of knowledge and skills, including directors and deputy directors of these institutions, as well as those managing the pre-conscription youth training, News.Az reports.

According to the decree, from January 1, 2022, monthly official salaries of employees of state secondary education institutions financed from the state budget of Azerbaijan, teachers who have passed the diagnostic assessment of knowledge and skills, including directors and deputy directors of these institutions, will increase by an average of 20 percent, and those engaged in pre-conscription training of youth - by an average of 40 percent.

News.Az