Samad Seyidov: Armenia getting further isolated in region

“Armenia’s policy does not inspire confidence in anyone"

Armenia is being further isolated in the region, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov told Trend on Nov. 2.

“Armenia’s policy does not inspire confidence in anyone,” Seyidov, who is also head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, said.

“The Pashinyan government is trying to pursue policy that serves the interests of Armenia, however, the more he tries, the more Armenia is being isolated in the region,” he said. “In fact, Armenia’s regional ties are being ruined.”

"This is a paradox, as no matter how Armenia tries to change the situation in the region in its favour, in reality it only becomes worse for itself. And the reason is that Armenia’s political course is fundamentally wrong,” he said.

“Armenia must recognize that all its problems are the result of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their lands as a result of the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijanis," Seyidov added.

News.Az

