Samad Seyidov comments on change in composition of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE

Azerbaijani delegation will attend the January session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) with its renewed composition, Samad Seyidov, Azerbaijani MP, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE, said on Friday, APA reports.

He said that all the member states will take part in the PACE the winter session with the renewed composition of their delegations.

“This is a normal process. The staff of the Azerbaijani delegation was also changed on a rotating basis. MPs Ulviyya Aghayeva, Elshad Hasanov and Asim Mollazade were included in the new staff. Former members of the delegation – MPs Elkhan Suleymanov, Elshan Musayev and Muslum Mammadov – will continue their activities in other areas of parliament’s international relations,” added Seyidov.

News.Az

