Samarkand Declaration adopted at SCO summit

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states adopted the Samarkand Declaration following their summit on Friday.

The declaration reflects the consolidated positions of the SCO member states on the issues of the further development of the organization and topical issues on the global and regional agenda.

The document also outlines joint approaches to further improving practical cooperation, ensuring regional stability, security and sustainable economic development, strengthening transport interconnectedness, as well as deepening cultural dialogue.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev also took part in the summit.

News.Az