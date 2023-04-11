Samarkand to host meeting of CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is due to take place on April 14 in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, News.Az reports citing the website of the CIS Executive Committee.

Delegations from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting will discuss current issues of the international agenda and cooperation within the CIS, the implementation of joint programs, and draft documents submitted for consideration by the Council of Heads of State of the CIS countries.

