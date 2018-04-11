Samir Sharifov: "We do not see fundamental risks for macroeconomic stability"

"We do not see fundamental risks for fiscal and macroeconomic stability."

According to APA-Economics, the statement came from Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov. Answering the question about the probability of reviewing the state budget for 2018 in May, he noted that it is too early to say anything definite about it.

