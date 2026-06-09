Samsung to roll out AI across entire business operations

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Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will fundamentally transform its work processes and corporate culture by fully integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The initiative is aimed at helping the tech conglomerate take a leading role in the AI era and seize new growth opportunities.

Under the plan, chief executive officers of Samsung affiliates will directly lead management innovation by applying AI to eight core business functions.

"We must completely change the way we work and transform our organizational DNA," Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong said in his New Year's message. "We need to incorporate AI across the entire business value chain, from research and development to manufacturing, marketing and support functions."

As a first step, Samsung will officially introduce external generative AI services, such as Gemini, and ChatGPT, across all of its affiliates this month.

The company said it plans to use AI not only as a tool to improve operational efficiency but also as a key driver of fundamental management innovation.

To support the initiative, Samsung will establish detailed operating guidelines tailored to different job functions and organizational needs, while implementing advanced security systems to manage potential risks.

News.Az