San Francisco issues Certificate of Honor on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

The document was signed by all members of the Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors of the City and County of San Francisco has issued a Certificate of Honor on the Independence Day of Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports.

The certificate, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, says: “In honor of the remarkable achievements made by the Republic of Azerbaijan as the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world and remembering the contributions of individuals who helped spread democracy throughout the region”.

It further mentions that the citizens of San Francisco and the Board of Supervisors join in celebrating Azerbaijan Independence Day.

As one of the largest cities in California and the U.S., San Francisco is the main cultural, educational, commercial and financial center of Northern California. It is the second most densely populated U.S. city and the fifth most densely populated U.S. county.

