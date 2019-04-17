San Marino appoints new honorary consul to Azerbaijan

Head of the State Protocol Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade received the newly appointed Honorary Consul of San Marino to the country Rasim Gasimov.

At the meeting Rasim Gasimov presented his patent credentials as honorary consul to Ambassador Mirzazade, the Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az.

Mirzazade wished every success to the honorary consul in his future endeavors.

The sides exchanged their views on the current status of relations between Azerbaijan and San Marino.

News.Az

