Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia for its illegal activities on Azerbaijani territory – Turkish military expert

The world community must react adequately to Armenia’s illegal activities on the territory of Azerbaijan, Coskun Basbug, a Turkish military expert, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the ongoing protests on the Lachin-Khankandi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources.

The Turkish military expert noted that sanctions must be imposed on Armenia for its illegal activities on the territory of Azerbaijan.

“Unfortunately, the world community keeps turning a blind eye to what is happening and supporting Armenia,” Basbug added.

News.Az