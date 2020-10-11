Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia, says Azerbaijani official

Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Elchin Amirbeyov told reporters on Sunday.

According to Amirbeyov, if the world community asks to give Armenians a chance, then Azerbaijan gave them this chance.

“However, these provocations of Armenia clearly show that they don’t want to take this chance. First of all, international organizations should condemn this attack and then impose sanctions against Armenia,” Amirbeyov stressed.

On October 11, 2020 at about 2:00 (GMT+4) Armenian armed forces fired missiles at multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, located outside the frontline zone.

According to the latest data, 9 civilians, including 4 women, were killed as a result of missiles fired at apartment buildings in the central part of Ganja.

News.Az