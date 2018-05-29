Sandra Oudkirk: Southern Gas Corridor aims to contribute to Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US has always provided strong support to the Southern Gas Corridor project, said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Energy Resources Sandra Oudkirk.

She made the remarks while addressing the reception held within the framework of the 25th Anniversary International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference, APA reported.

Oudkirk said that the project aims to contribute to Europe’s energy security.

“I believe that we will celebrate delivery of gas to Europe very soon. Although the US does not participate in this project directly, it has provided strong support through various bodies. This is an obvious indicator of the importance given by the US to energy security. In order to ensure the success of the project, we will continue to cooperate with all countries through which the Southern Gas Corridor passes as our country is committed to provide the energy security of its partners,” she noted.

News.Az

News.Az