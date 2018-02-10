Saratov Airlines to carry out Ufa-Baku-Ufa flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

New Ufa-Baku-Ufa flight will be carried out by "Saratov Airlines" company, UfacityNews.ru reports.

Flights from Ufa to Baku and back will be carried out on Thursdays, starting from March 29 on an AN-148 aircraft. Departure from the international airport of Ufa - at 21:55, arrival to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport - on Friday at 00:15 local time, travel time - 3 hours 20 minutes, according to AzVision.

Return flights will be carried out at 05:40 with arrival in Ufa at 10:00.

The minimum price of a round-trip ticket for a promo-tariff is 20 516 Russian rubles (353 USD).

News.Az

News.Az