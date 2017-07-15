Sargsyan again threatens Azerbaijan with "Iskander"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has again threatened Azerbaijan with Iskander tactical missile systems.

Answering the question of the "Armenia" TV correspondent about guarantees for preserving the conditions in the political settlement of the Karabakh problem, Sargsyan stated:

"I have repeatedly said and I repeat now: the number one guarantee is our own combat-ready Armed Forces, this is the most reliable guarantee."

According to Serzh Sargsyan, the Armenian side has enough weapons to neutralize the threat to security when combined with the combat capabilities of the troops.

"If someone thinks that the Iskander complexes have only moral or psychological significance, he does not even understand what these complexes are. As soon as he finds it out, he will understand what a destructive force this weapon possesses,"said Serzh Sargsyan.

News.Az

