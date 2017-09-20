Sargsyan: Armenia ready to break diplomatic relations with Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian President threatened the Turkish authorities to annul the protocols signed earlier in 2009.

"Armenia is ready to cancel the protocols on establishment of diplomatic relations with Turkey. Yerevan is ready to put an end to the development of bilateral dialogue with Ankara."

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan made a speech from the rostrum of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Armenian President threatened the Turkish authorities to annul the protocols signed earlier in 2009, in the absence of progress on ratifying the documents. This may happen in the spring of 2018, Sargsyan said.

News.Az

News.Az