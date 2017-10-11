Sargsyan falls asleep at presidential meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was caught on camera as he fell asleep at the CIS heads of states council in Sochi.

According to AzVision, he fell asleep during Tajik President Imomali Rahmon's speech which did not go unnoticed. The cameraman recording he meeting showed Sargsyan's sleeping close up.

It is not the first time that Sargsyan falls asleep at official meetings. Thus, he grabbed attention when he fell asleep during the Minsk summit of the Council of CIS heads of states and OSCE meeting.

News.Az

News.Az