Sargsyan is successor of fascist Nzhdeh, says Arye Gut

“Azerbaijan is the only country where different nations live in peace, Head of Israeli NGO "International Projects for the Society” Arye Gut told AzVision.az.

“The multicultural traditions of Azerbaijan can be taken as an example for other countries. Armenia occupied Azerbaijani territories and as a result, more than 1 million people became refugees and IDPs. However, anti-Semitism has never been observed in Azerbaijan”, he noted.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s actions prove that he is a successor of fascist Nzhdeh.

