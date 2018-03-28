+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov took the second place in the tournament of contenders in Berlin on March 27, having played a draw with Russia's Vladimir Kramnik.

Mammadyarov with three wins, ten draw games and one defeat scored eight points out of 14, one point behind the leader of the tournament Fabio Caruano, Vesti.az reports. The Azerbaijani chess player was close to victory, but was satisfied with the second place, which is undoubtedly a major success of the country.

Now the Azerbaijani chess player's name is the second in the list of top ten grandmasters of the world. According to 2700chess.com, Mamedyarov has 2814 rating points in classical chess, which is 10 more than Caruano.

The participant of the Berlin tournament from Armenia Levon Aronian took the last place and dropped out of the top ten grandmasters of the world.

It is noteworthy that the President of Armenia, the chairman of the Chess Federation of the country, Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening ceremony of the tournament of the contenders for the title of world champion in chess on March 9 in Berlin. Sargsyan as an honorary guest of the tournament made a symbolic first move in the game between Levon Aronian - Ding Liren, which marked the start of the tournament.

Making the first symbolic move, Sargsyan stated that he was proud and grateful to the organizers that the honor to make the first symbolic move in this tournament was given to him as the best assessment of the contribution Armenia made to the development and popularization of chess.

He also noted that chess is not only a game, but also an art and a science that teaches people precise calculation and honest struggle.

And at the end of the tournament it turned out that Aronian is on the list of outsiders. In other words, Sargsyan launched the tournament, in which Armenia became an outsider and undermined its chess reputation. It is appropriate to draw an analogy with Sargsyan's political activity, as a result of which Armenia found itself isolated from regional projects with an economic and demographic situation worsening from day to day.

This chess party of Sargsyan, who will soon make a rotation changing the presidential chair for the premier, is logically approaching the stalemate.

It is also symbolic that Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin, who was remembered by inadequate statements, was in Yerevan these days. One of such statements was that Serzh Sargsyan is an amazing chess player in sport and politics.

Narrow-minded Zatulin clearly flattered Sargsyan. The years of Sargsyan's presidency led to Armenia's failure to become an independent player in the South Caucasus, finally becoming a Russian province. A pawn in other's chess game will remain so, no matter how much it is called a strong figure. The successes of Azerbaijan, including chess player Mamedyarov and his namesake in the Foreign Ministry, once again show who is the grandmaster in the region, confidently bringing Armenia to the zugzwang.

News.Az

News.Az