Sargsyan leaves for France

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has left for France on an official visit, Oxu.Az reports referring to news.am.

According to the information, within the framework of the visit, Sargsyan will meet with the top leadership of France: President Francois Hollande, Senate Speaker Gerard Larcher, National Assembly President Claude Bartoloni, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, and Secretary General of the Francophonie International Organization Mikael Jean.

Sargsyan will also visit Lyon, meet with the Mayor of Lyon Gerard Colombi.

