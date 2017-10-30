Sargsyan leaves for Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 15, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will leave for Russia on a working visit.

According to Sputnik, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan stated this at a multimedia press conference.

"The Armenian President will participate in the official opening of the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia, and we are working with colleagues from Russia on the agenda of the visit and the chronology of the meetings," Toganian said.

The last time President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan paid a working visit to Russia on October 11.

