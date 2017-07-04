Sargsyan reveals real cause of 'April war'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 'April war' has created conditions for extension of Bako Saakyan's power.

Publika.az reports that the due statement came from Armenian political expert Manvel Sargsyan.

He said that the 'constitutional reforms' conducted in Nagorno Karabakh (so-called 'NKR') are designed to make Saakyan's power unlimited: "The previous law did not allow to be elected more than two times, while the current laws have annuled that ban.

"The April war was also used to extend powers," he sai.

Lragir also notes the use of 'April war' by Yerevan regime to extend the power of Bako Saaksyan.

News.Az

