Sargsyan rules out closure of Metsamor nuclear power plant

"Discussions on the closure of Metsamor NPP due to the agreement of Armenia and the European Union are artificially initiated and have nothing to do with reality."

According to Oxu.Az, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan stated this in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"These discussions are artificially initiated and have nothing to do with reality. In the draft agreement with the EU this item was formulated by default, implying an objective lifetime of Metsamor NPP," Sargsyan said.

The head of state added that the agreement with the European Union does not contain any mention of the closure of the nuclear power plant after the signing of the document.

"It is important to note that the NPP operates in full compliance with the IAEA criteria, and this is the conclusion of international specialized agencies. Measures are being taken to improve project and operational safety, as well as modernization work, so Metsamor NPP will serve until at least 2027. We believe that nuclear power will always be present in Armenia for its security, first of all, energy security," Sargsyan said.

