Sargsyan suspected of involvement in case of fraud with bank and enterprises shares

Former president of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is suspected of involvement in the case of fraud with bank and enterprises shares.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, in the framework of the criminal case on the fact of embezzlement by fraud of the shares of Credit Yerevan Bank and Lev Marsed LLC, actual data on the abuse of office by high-ranking officials of the Executive power, including Serzh Sargsyan, were obtained in a particularly large scale.

"According to the results of the investigation, a high - ranking official of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan is also listed among those involved in the alienation of the businessman's property (Levon Markos, the owner of the above - mentioned Bank and enterprises-ed.) without his knowledge and deprivation of his property.

The data obtained during the investigation were sent to the Prosecutor General's office for transmission to the special investigation service of Armenia.

News.Az

