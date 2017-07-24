Yandex metrika counter

Sargsyan to interrupt his vacation to attend inauguration of newly elected Iranian president

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan took a short vacation, the presidential press service reports.

Sargsyan plans to spend several days abroad, then he will interrupt his vacation to pay visit to Iran where he will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Iran on August 5, according to news.am.

