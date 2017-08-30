Sargsyan's deputy to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of Armenia in the Euronest PA will arrive in Baku on September 20, according to haqqin.az.

In line with the information, the Armenian delegation will be headed by deputy chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan. It should be noted that the President of Armenia is Serzh Sargsyan.

Earlier, Vahan Hovhannisyan, Stepa Safaryan, Artashes Geghamyan and Tevan Poghosyan took part in various events in Baku. It is expected that they will also join the Armenian delegation that will arrive in Baku on September 20.

