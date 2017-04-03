Sargsyan’s main opponents left out from parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia has virtually completely calculated the preliminary results of Sunday’s National Assembly election, APA report

As of Monday 12pm, the CEC has received the respective data from all of the 2,009 election precincts in the country, APA reports.



Accordingly, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia is in a considerable lead, with 49.12 percent of votes tallied.



Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party won 6.57% (103,173) of votes. Among blocs, Tsaurkyan Bloc won 27.32% (428,965) votes, and Yelk [Way Out] Bloc 7.77% (122,049 votes).



According to the CEC preliminary data, the voter turnout in the parliamentary election was 60.93 percent.



Five political parties and four blocs ran for parliament on Sunday. Political parties have to get 5 percent of votes, whereas the blocs need 7 percent to be elected to the National Assembly of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az