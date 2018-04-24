Sargsyan's mother passes away on the day of his resignation

Sargsyan's mother passes away on the day of his resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the reasons for Serzh Sargsyan's resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Armenia could be the death of his mother Nora Sargsyan.

The statement came from the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots Konstantin Zatulin.

"I wanted to express my deep condolences to Serzh Sargsyan over his mother's death. As far as I know, it also turned out, as it sometimes happens, one of the reasons for his decision, "Zatulin said.

Previously, Armenian media reported that Nora Sargsyan was in the medical center "Nairi" for an annual preventive course of treatment. On April 22, "Hraparak" newspaper reported that Sargsyan's mother was taken to the intensive care. The newspaper noted that Nora Sargsyan did not support the son's idea of ​​nominating for the post of prime minister, considering the popular discontent.

There is no official information confirming Nora Sargsyan's death.

News.Az

News.Az