Sargsyan's representatives attacked female politician

Opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party faction members had brought along containers of sewage from Nubarashen, and as a result of which here is a stench in this district of the capital city of Armenia.

Yerkir Tsirani member Marina Khachatryan attempted to take a container of this dirty water to Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, in order to give it to him, Armenian media report.

But the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) faction members got up to prevent her, during which the water spilled near Margaryan’s table, and he got up from his seat.

A recess was announced to calm the situation.

And at that time, however, the RPA faction members attacked the Yerkir Tsirani members.

During this “shoving match,” they slapped Khachatryan several times.

News.Az

