Satellite images show Armenia’s illegal activities in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of military aggression of Armenia in the Jabrayil district, which has been under occupation for 27 years, historical and cultural monuments belonging to the people of Azerbaijan have been destroyed.

The images received by the Azersky satellite were disseminated by Azercosmos OJSC.

According to Azercosmos, illegal economic activity and agricultural work were carried out on these territories.

This Armenia’s activity, contrary to international law, continues also in other occupied lands of Azerbaijan, said the message.

“The Azersky satellite monitors this activity daily. The information, obtained through the monitoring, is reported to the world community,” said Azercosmos.

News.Az