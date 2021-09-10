Yandex metrika counter

Saudi ambassador visits Representative Office of Nakhchivan in Baku

Saudi ambassador visits Representative Office of Nakhchivan in Baku

Head of the Permanent Representative Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in Baku Bakhtiyar Asgarov has met with Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Hamad bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Khudair.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues, including economic and cultural relations between the two countries, strengthening ties with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, regional security and the opening of the Zangazur corridor.

