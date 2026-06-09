Saudi Arabia and Russia seal SR4.8 billion cooperation deals

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where the Kingdom participated as the guest of honor. The signings were witnessed by Vice Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti, News.Az reports, citing Saudi Gazette.

Al-Mushaiti said the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture worked to attract leading Russian companies operating in vital and food-related sectors.

The agreements cover several key areas, including the manufacturing and localization of veterinary vaccines, the development and breeding of broiler poultry strains, and securing feed inputs and supply chains to support the livestock sector. They also include partnerships to export Saudi seafood products through Russian companies specializing in imports and global distribution.

In addition, agreements were signed to market and export camel milk products and derivatives to Russian and international markets, promote Saudi coffee products, and strengthen cooperation in the soft drinks sector.

Al-Mushaiti noted that Saudi Arabia’s participation in the forum reflects the importance of the strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Russia and supports efforts to strengthen food security, localize advanced biotechnology, and ensure sustainable supply chains.