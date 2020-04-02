Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia called for an urgent OPEC+ meeting on Thursday in an attempt to stabilize the oil market during the coronavirus pandemic, Arab News reports.

“We previously tried to reach an agreement in the OPEC + group, and a consensus could not be reached at the time,” an official said, adding that “The invitation to the OPEC + meeting comes in appreciation of President Trump's request and friends in the United States.”

The announcement comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump held a phone call to discuss the matter.

News.Az

News.Az