Saudi Arabia expands Red Sea cargo shipping network

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Saudi Arabia is expanding cargo shipping routes across the Red Sea as the kingdom works to strengthen supply-chain resilience and limit trade disruptions tied to rising security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, has introduced new cargo shipping services linking Saudi ports with Oman, Djibouti, Egypt and Jordan, as Gulf nations continue increasing investments in logistics infrastructure and alternative maritime trade corridors.



According to Saudi state television, the newest shipping service connects Jeddah Islamic Port with Salalah in Oman and the Port of Djibouti. The route can handle up to 1,730 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and is intended to support both import and export operations while strengthening trade connectivity between Saudi Arabia and regional as well as international ports.



The expansion comes at a time when shipping companies and governments across the Gulf are reassessing cargo routes because of ongoing disruptions and security concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil and trade chokepoints.



Saudi Arabia has positioned logistics and transport infrastructure as a key component of its Vision 2030 economic diversification program, which seeks to establish the kingdom as a global hub for trade and investment.



The kingdom’s location along major maritime routes linking Asia, Europe and Africa has become increasingly significant as governments and businesses search for more dependable trade corridors following years of global supply-chain disruptions.



Red Sea shipping routes have gained additional importance in recent months as maritime operators seek alternative pathways that can lower exposure to Gulf shipping risks while improving cargo flexibility.



Mawani has also accelerated expansion efforts across Saudi ports through the launch of new shipping services, infrastructure modernization projects and strategic partnerships designed to enhance cargo handling capacity and shorten transit times.

News.Az