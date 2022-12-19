Saudi Arabia expresses interest in joining process of exporting electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia is interested in joining the process of exporting electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 7th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia held in Baku, News.Az reports.

"ACWA Power [Saudi Arabian company] is implementing a 240-megawatt energy project in Azerbaijan. However, this is not enough. We would like to implement larger energy projects and join the agreement signed a few days ago by Azerbaijan on the export of electricity to Europe," he noted.

The minister pointed out that there are vast opportunities for the development of relations between the two countries.

"I thank President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his support in expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. There are opportunities for cooperation between our countries in many areas, especially in the energy sector,” he added.

News.Az