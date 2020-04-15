Saudi Arabia expresses support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Baku has sent a note verbal to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in connection with the so-called “elections” held in the occupied Na

In the note, Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“In accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi Arabia supports the settlement of the conflict based on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” the spokesperson wrote.

