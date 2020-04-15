Yandex metrika counter

Saudi Arabia expresses support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

  • Politics
  • Share
Saudi Arabia expresses support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Baku has sent a note verbal to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry in connection with the so-called “elections” held in the occupied Na

In the note, Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“In accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Saudi Arabia supports the settlement of the conflict based on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” the spokesperson wrote.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      