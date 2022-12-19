Saudi Arabia intends to expand energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia intends to further expand energy cooperation with Azerbaijan, the country's investment minister said.

Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih made the remarks at the 7th session of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that there are opportunities for developing these relations: “I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his support in expanding relations between our countries. There are opportunities for cooperation between our countries in many fields, especially in energy.”

The minister stated that Acwa Power company has a contract to build a 240 MW wind energy park in Azerbaijan:

"We believe that other companies of Saudi Arabia have opportunities to cooperate with Azerbaijan. Today, Azerbaijan has a potential that can be measured not in megawatts, but in gigawatts," he added.

News.Az