Saudi Arabia seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in several areas

Saudi Arabia seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in several spheres, Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Issam bin Saleh al-Juteili noted that Saudi Arabia assists in the issue of demining.

"This demonstrates the strong relations between the two countries. We want to increase our partnership with Azerbaijan in a variety of areas. This means that we want to broaden our relationship, whether in the sectors of medical and health, training and education, culture, and other areas," the ambassador said.

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Center for Rescue and Humanitarian Action, will provide financial support to humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan. For this purpose, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov and Deputy Director of the Department of Medicine and Environment of the King Salman Rescue and Humanitarian Action Center Abdullah Mohammed Alwadei signed a Memorandum of Financial Aid on January 16. The event was also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh Al-Juteili.

News.Az