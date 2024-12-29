Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.28%

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.28%.The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share were BURUJ COOPERATIVE INSURANCE CO (TADAWUL:8270), which rose 9.96% or 1.82 points to trade at 20.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Arriyadh Development Co. (TADAWUL:4150) added 9.34% or 2.95 points to end at 34.55 and Wataniya Insurance Company (TADAWUL:8300) was up 8.00% or 1.72 points to 23.22 in late trade.The worst performers of the session were Al Baha Investment and Development Company SJSC (TADAWUL:4130), which fell 4.00% or 0.02 points to trade at 0.48 at the close. Saudi Cable Company (TADAWUL:2110) declined 2.94% or 3.00 points to end at 99.20 and Almarai Company (TADAWUL:2280) was down 2.46% or 1.40 points to 55.50.Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 182 to 121 and 28 ended unchanged.Shares in Arriyadh Development Co. (TADAWUL:4150) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.34% or 2.95 to 34.55.Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.92% or 0.64 to $70.26 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $73.79 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.66% or 17.40 to trade at $2,636.50 a troy ounce.EUR/SAR was up 0.26% to 3.91, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.75.The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 107.79.

News.Az