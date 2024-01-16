Saudi Arabia to assist Azerbaijan in demining its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Tuesday between the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid And Relief Center, News.Az reports.

According to the memorandum, the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the center will provide financial support to the humanitarian demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan.

ANAMA said it sees this agreement as an example of brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

Chairman of the ANMA Board Vugar Suleymanov said that more than 118,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and explosive ordnance since November 2020.

"More than 18,000 anti-personnel mines, more than 31,000 anti-tank mines, and more than 60,000 unexploded ordnance have been identified and neutralized. As of 2020, the number of mine victims is 341, 65 of whom unfortunately died. Statistics indicated that 70 percent of mine incidents occurred in areas within the former line of contact. A group of women was involved in demining operations in Bash Garvend village in Aghdam," Suleymanov added.

News.Az