Saudi Arabia to host G20 leaders' summit in November 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia will host the annual G20 leaders' summit on November 21-22, 2020, in its capital, Riyadh, Al Jazeera reported.

"Saudi Arabia is fully committed to the G20's objectives and to the stability and prosperity of the international economic system," it reported on Wednesday.

The G20 is made up of 19 of the world's biggest economies, as well as the European Union. It formed in 1999 to discuss policy matters and financial stability.

Japan will host this year's G20 summit in Osaka, which will be held June 28-29, as well as ministerial meetings in eight cities.

In 2018, the conference was held in Buenos Aries, Argentina and focused on the global economy, the future of labour markets and gender equality.

News.Az

News.Az