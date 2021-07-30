Saudi Arabia to welcome tourists starting from August 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia will officially reopen its borders to foreign tourists and lift off the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders starting August 1, the Kingdom’s tourism ministry announced, according to Alarabiya news.

Fully vaccinated tourists can enter the Kingdom without the need for an institutional quarantine period, provided that an official vaccination certificate is presented upon arrival, and proof of a PCR test with its negative result within 72 hours from the time of departure.

“Visitors to the Kingdom are also required to register their data related to vaccination doses via the new electronic portal dedicated to this,”, in addition to registering their data via “Tawakkalna” application, which is mandatory to enter public places, noting that those who are fully vaccinated are those who received two vaccination doses of one of the approved vaccines in the Kingdom, which is Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Those wishing to obtain a tourist visa can apply through the “Spirit of Saudi” website, visitsaudi.com.

“We welcome tourists again, and we are very happy to receive the Kingdom’s guests again after a pause due to the repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said.

