Saudi Arabia, UAE promise to donate $100Mln to Ivanka Trump's foundation

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged to contribute a total of $100 million to the foundation proposed by Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, media reported Monday.

According to CNN broadcaster, the donations to Women Entrepreneurs Fund, which will be run by the World Bank, were agreed upon on Sunday during the US president's trip to Saudi Arabia. The concept of the foundation, announced by Ivanka Trump in April, outlines providing financial support to female entrepreneurs.

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia was marked by signing the arms deal worth $350 billion with the Saudi leadership.

News.Az

