Saudi Arabian delegation continues its visit to Azerbaijan

The visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan is being continued.

Within the scope of the visit, the delegation led by Major General Ali bin Ibrahim Fevvaz visited the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the Military College, the Educational and Training Center, the Main Clinical Hospital, the military unit and the Military History Museum of the Armed Forces.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the expansion of cooperation in the military, military-technical sphere and in the field of military education, as well as the implementation of joint projects and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az