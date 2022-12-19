Saudi Arabian investment minister visits Azerbaijan`s Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Azerbaijani Minister of Finance, co-chairman of the Commission Samir Sharifov have visited Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The visit was followed by a briefing on the work done in the framework of the “First State Program on Great Return to the liberated from the occupation territories of Azerbaijan” and the future plans held at Zangilan International Airport.

During the briefing, which was also joined by Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov and Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Zangilan district Vahid Hajiyev, the Saudi delegation comprising more than 50 guests were informed about the reconstruction of the Zangilan mosque, the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in Zangilan district.

The members of the Saudi delegation also visited “Dost Agropark” smart agricultural complex, familiarized themselves with the Smart Village project implemented in Agali village of Zangilan district, as well as the infrastructure created here.

News.Az