Saudi Aramco reports 15.3% decline in Q3 net income

Saudi Arabia's national oil company, Aramco, reported a net income decrease of approximately 15.3% for the third quarter of 2024, aligning with analyst expectations, as detailed in its financial results released on Tuesday.

The company profited around $27.6 billion in the July-September period of this year, compared to $32.6 billion in the same quarter last year, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The revenue for the period reached around $103.3 billion, compared to $122.1 billion for the same quarter of 2023.Aramco attributed the profit drop to lower crude oil prices and weakened refining margins.This was partially offset by a reduction in selling, administrative, and general expenses, driven by gains from derivative instruments and a decrease in production royalties reflecting lower crude oil prices and a reduced average effective royalty rate compared to the same quarter last year, the company said.Saudi Aramco's President and CEO, Amin H. Nasser, said, 'Aramco delivered robust net income and generated strong free cash flow during the third quarter, despite a lower oil price environment.''We also progressed our upstream developments, strengthened our downstream value chain and advanced our new energies program as we continue to invest through cycles,' Nasser said.He emphasized that by focusing on strategic growth opportunities and capturing value through integration and diversification, they intend to maintain positive momentum and strengthen their position as a leading global energy and petrochemicals player.

