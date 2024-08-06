Saudi Crown Prince, French leader discuss efforts to ease Mideast tension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation to discuss regional developments and efforts to de-escalate tension in the Middle East, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency .

They emphasized "the need to avoid the risk of expanding the conflict in the region," the agency added."They also discussed developments in Gaza and the efforts to reach a cease-fire," SPA added.Earlier on Monday, Macron also spoke with the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and discussed tension in the Middle East along with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched a brutal onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 last year following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.The war has led to increased regional tensions, with the latest escalation occurring last week after Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran.

