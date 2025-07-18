Saudi dealmakers eye record-breaking bid for Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi investors are reportedly preparing a world-record bid for Real Madrid's star winger, Vinicius Jr.

Despite the Brazilian's public commitment to staying at the Bernabeu and ongoing discussions about a new contract, no agreement has been finalized, News.Az reports, citing talkSPORT.

Both Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid are understood to be calm about the situation, especially given the Brazilian's contract runs until 2027.

Saudi Pro League officials had felt in April that the 25-year-old might extend before the summer window opened, but have been encouraged by the lack of formalisation on a new long-term contract.

Talks with Vinicius about a Saudi Pro League switch have been ongoing for over a year, while senior Saudi executives have been trying to understand the right time to move.

The lack of progress over a new Real contract is not necessarily an indication one won't be signed soon, but Saudi chiefs are prepared to make a world record offer in the region of €350 million, surpassing the €222 million Paris Saint-Germain paid to Barcelona for Neymar in August 2017.

It follows a failed bid on behalf of Al Hilal to land Kylian Mbappe for €300m in July 2023.

Vinicius Jr has also been offered around €1bn, including bonuses, across a proposed five-year contract sent in writing as a non-binding bid.

Despite his clear public preference to stay at Real, it's understood the door has been left open to going to Saudi at some point in his career.

Whether that's this summer, remains to be seen, and within Saudi there is not yet optimism of success, but a clear desire to try.

