Saudi king receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia's king received his first vaccine dose of the novel coronavirus Friday, according to state media. 

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) posted two pictures and a short video on Twitter showing a healthcare professional injecting Salman bin Abdulaziz with the vaccine.

Saudi Arabia reported a total of 363,582 infections and 6,282 fatalities linked to the coronavirus so far.

The virus outbreak has claimed more than 1.9 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 88.58 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 49.28 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.


