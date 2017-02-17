Saudi prince to attend 5th Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki al-Faisal, former head of the country’s General Intelligence, Chairman of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies will arrive in Azerbaijan to take part in the 5th Global Forum to be held in Baku on March 16-17, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Work with Diaspora told APA.



Turki al-Faisal, who will attend the Global Baku Forum for the first time, is expected to make a speech at the panel, dedicated to the theme “Future of foreign relations”.



Co-organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the forum will be joined by more than 200 presidents, former heads of state and government from 50 countries, current and former officials, heads and senior representatives of international organizations, renowned politicians and experts.

