Scandal in Armenian Defense Ministry

Another fraud has been uncovered in the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

According to Jogovurd newspaper, the detachment commander of the special-purpose group N, young sergeant Arsen Tadevosyan was detained with a false diploma.

Arsen Tadevosyan presented the copy of fake diploma at the Gyumri State Architecture University in November 2016 to be employed. However, the investigation revealed that the diploma was fake.

It should be noted that some time ago several officials were arrested in Armenia for selling fake diplomas. Among them was the university rector.

